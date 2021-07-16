-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) to post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ocugen’s earnings. Ocugen posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.
On average, analysts expect that Ocugen will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ocugen.
Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.54).
In other news, CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 31,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $208,276.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,677 shares in the company, valued at $513,735.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $109,300.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 897,327 shares of company stock worth $10,387,371. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 12.5% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Ocugen by 12.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ocugen by 13.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ocugen during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ocugen during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 12.39% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Ocugen stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.66. 18,879,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,795,488. The company has a quick ratio of 12.00, a current ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Ocugen has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 4.43.
About Ocugen
Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.
