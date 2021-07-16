-$0.09 EPS Expected for Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings. Dyadic International posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dyadic International.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYAI traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 82,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,237. Dyadic International has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.68 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.64.

In other Dyadic International news, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 76,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $285,545.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $85,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 275,349 shares of company stock worth $1,053,105. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Dyadic International by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dyadic International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dyadic International by 12.2% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC grew its position in Dyadic International by 24.7% during the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

