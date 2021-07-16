-$0.10 EPS Expected for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) to report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.10). Lithium Americas reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lithium Americas.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LAC. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.03.

Shares of LAC opened at $14.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.24. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -42.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 98.92, a current ratio of 98.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. 14.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

Earnings History and Estimates for Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

