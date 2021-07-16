-$0.12 EPS Expected for Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Marker Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marker Therapeutics.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16).

Several research firms have weighed in on MRKR. Piper Sandler began coverage on Marker Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Marker Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ MRKR opened at $2.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $174.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82. Marker Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $3.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 213.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.02% of the company’s stock.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

