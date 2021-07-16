-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) will report earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRBO opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,213.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 6.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.

