-$0.55 EPS Expected for Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) will report earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.50). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($2.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($2.49). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dyne Therapeutics.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dyne Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DYN. Logos Global Management LP lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 3,204,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 240.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after buying an additional 732,117 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $8,400,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,530,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $5,484,000. Institutional investors own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DYN stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $967.87 million and a P/E ratio of -4.58.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dyne Therapeutics (DYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.