$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) to post earnings per share of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Ovintiv posted earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 286%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $5.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $7.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 117.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OVV. Mizuho upped their target price on Ovintiv from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering raised Ovintiv from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.75 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 0.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 152,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 123,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 168.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OVV traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,236,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,497. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.06. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $33.46. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

