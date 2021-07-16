0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.62 Million

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $433,217.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. One 0xBitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001447 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00048220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002576 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00014246 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $256.48 or 0.00811551 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

0xBitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

