100,000 Shares in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) Bought by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRNGU. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $31,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $50,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $171,000.

Shares of SRNGU opened at $10.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $11.29.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

