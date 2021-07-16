117,000 Shares in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU) Bought by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 117,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter worth $400,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter worth $600,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter worth $2,000,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter worth $4,000,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter worth $200,000.

NASDAQ FRSGU opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.98. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.37.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

