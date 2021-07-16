118,000 Shares in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU) Acquired by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 118,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,430,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000.

HYACU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.33 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

