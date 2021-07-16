11,845 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Purchased by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,802,964,000 after purchasing an additional 697,663 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,932,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,186 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,342,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,340,429,000 after purchasing an additional 152,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,230,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,089,509,000 after purchasing an additional 130,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,222,000 after purchasing an additional 134,065 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $189.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $80.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.39. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.34 and a 12 month high of $203.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.48.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.33%.

PNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

