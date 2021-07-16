119,000 Shares in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) Bought by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 119,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XPDIU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,512,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,015,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,139,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $34,326,000.

Shares of XPDIU opened at $10.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.11. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

