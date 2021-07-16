$12.75 Million in Sales Expected for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) will announce $12.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.94 million to $13.60 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full year sales of $52.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.80 million to $57.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $69.40 million, with estimates ranging from $47.99 million to $93.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NETSTREIT.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21).

NTST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $987.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30. NETSTREIT has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 309,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 33,696 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in NETSTREIT in the first quarter worth about $260,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

