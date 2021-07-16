122,000 Shares in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU) Purchased by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 122,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPVIU. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter worth about $19,800,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $12,233,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $9,918,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $5,934,000. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $4,950,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IPVIU opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.97. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

