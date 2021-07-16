13,483 Shares in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Purchased by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,922.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after buying an additional 83,020 shares during the period. Aravt Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,446,000. Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 100,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 41,266 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 217,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,788,000 after buying an additional 13,777 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $89.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.86. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.75 and a 1 year high of $123.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $98,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.20.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

