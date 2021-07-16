135,000 Shares in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) Purchased by Vivaldi Asset Management LLC

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC owned 1.65% of 26 Capital Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADER. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $99,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $485,000.

Get 26 Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADER remained flat at $$9.74 during midday trading on Friday. 230,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,440. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.71. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $9.92.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.