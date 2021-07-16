135,000 Shares in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) Bought by Vivaldi Asset Management LLC

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIGGU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter worth about $7,500,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in GigCapital4 during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,403,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in GigCapital4 during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,403,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GigCapital4 in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,922,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in GigCapital4 in the first quarter worth approximately $5,916,000.

Shares of GigCapital4 stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.18. 11,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,329. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.10.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

