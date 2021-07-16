141,000 Shares in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 141,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.35% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 18,458 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 254,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 16,110 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 29,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. 4.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRF stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $13.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.1537 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

