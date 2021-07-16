144,841 Shares in Roth CH Acquisition II Co. (NASDAQ:ROCC) Purchased by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roth CH Acquisition II Co. (NASDAQ:ROCC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 144,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.99% of Roth CH Acquisition II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition II in the first quarter worth about $4,955,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition II in the first quarter worth about $2,182,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,782,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. 43.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roth CH Acquisition II alerts:

Roth CH Acquisition II stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95. Roth CH Acquisition II Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58.

Roth CH Acquisition II Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Roth Acquisition I Co Roth CH Acquisition II Co was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Roth CH Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roth CH Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.