150,000 Shares in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTSU) Acquired by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTSU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BYTSU. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $6,000,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in BYTE Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,500,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in BYTE Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,500,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in BYTE Acquisition in the first quarter worth $7,500,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BYTE Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,750,000.

Shares of BYTSU opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.03. BYTE Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

