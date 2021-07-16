150,000 Shares in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) Bought by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VIII during the first quarter worth $400,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter worth $200,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter worth $1,250,000. LH Capital Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter worth $7,500,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter worth $2,165,000.

NASDAQ GIIXU opened at $10.05 on Friday. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.04.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

