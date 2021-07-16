188,241 Shares in Rotor Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ROT) Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Rotor Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ROT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 188,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.68% of Rotor Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rotor Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rotor Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,290,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rotor Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Rotor Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,024,000. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rotor Acquisition stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93. Rotor Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Rotor Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

