197,397 Shares in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 197,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.05% of Cronos Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRON. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 518,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRON. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cronos Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

NASDAQ:CRON opened at $7.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.21. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.78. Cronos Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $15.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 610.02%. Cronos Group’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

