200,000 Shares in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU) Acquired by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Tech and Energy Transition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,500,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Tech and Energy Transition during the 1st quarter valued at $10,922,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tech and Energy Transition during the 1st quarter valued at $7,000,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Tech and Energy Transition during the 1st quarter valued at $7,000,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Tech and Energy Transition during the 1st quarter valued at $6,500,000.

Get Tech and Energy Transition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TETCU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $10.02.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TETCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Tech and Energy Transition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech and Energy Transition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.