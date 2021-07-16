216,071 Shares in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENFAU) Bought by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENFAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 216,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENFAU. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,788,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,443,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,975,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,990,000. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,990,000.

ENFAU opened at $10.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10. 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.74.

890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

