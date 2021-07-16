21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.37

Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.37 and last traded at $18.37, with a volume of 1766 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.85.

VNET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.48.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 59.54% and a negative return on equity of 49.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Sequoia China Equity Partners Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,407,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in 21Vianet Group by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in 21Vianet Group by 466.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 151,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 124,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

About 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.