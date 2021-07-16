226,204 Shares in Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII) Bought by TIG Advisors LLC

TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 226,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,000. TIG Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Forum Merger III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIII. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Forum Merger III by 11.4% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,267,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,638,000 after acquiring an additional 130,139 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger III in the 1st quarter valued at $3,033,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forum Merger III by 243.9% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 158,548 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger III during the first quarter worth $1,598,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Forum Merger III in the first quarter valued at $1,530,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIII. Benchmark initiated coverage on Forum Merger III in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Forum Merger III in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

FIII traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $10.70. The company had a trading volume of 353,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,510. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04. Forum Merger III Co. has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $15.30.

In other news, CEO Marshall Kiev bought 500,000 shares of Forum Merger III stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $4,925,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Forum Merger III Profile

As of June 25, 2021, Forum Merger III Corporation was acquired by Electric Last Mile, Inc, in a reverse merger transaction.

