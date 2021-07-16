23,600 Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,337,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,182,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,920,000 after acquiring an additional 418,486 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 8,777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.41.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $263.40 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $180.30 and a one year high of $295.14. The company has a market cap of $65.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $273.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.81%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.21, for a total transaction of $19,754,700.00. Insiders sold a total of 93,700 shares of company stock valued at $26,383,010 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

