237,640 Shares in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 237,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.18% of Arbor Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. 42.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on ABR shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of ABR opened at $17.72 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 22.03 and a current ratio of 22.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.91.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 86.52% and a return on equity of 19.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.