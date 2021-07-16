250,313 Shares in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Acquired by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 250,313 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Centennial Resource Development as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDEV. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

CDEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

CDEV stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 6.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.93. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $7.51.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 29.22%. The company had revenue of $192.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.84 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

