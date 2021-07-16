284,402 Shares in Sandbridge Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBG) Purchased by TIG Advisors LLC

TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sandbridge Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 284,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,000. TIG Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.13% of Sandbridge Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Sandbridge Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sandbridge Acquisition during the first quarter worth $121,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Sandbridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000.

Shares of Sandbridge Acquisition stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.84. 457,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91. Sandbridge Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $11.56.

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

