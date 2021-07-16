2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,679 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in 2U were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in 2U in the first quarter valued at $474,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in 2U by 24.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in 2U in the first quarter valued at $289,000. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in 2U by 47.7% in the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in 2U by 56.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 118,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 42,645 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $2,121,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

TWOU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.56.

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $42.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. 2U, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.45 and a 52-week high of $59.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.00.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. 2U had a negative return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

