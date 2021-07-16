$30.47 Million in Sales Expected for BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) will report sales of $30.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BTRS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.00 million and the highest is $30.80 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BTRS will report full year sales of $127.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $126.00 million to $128.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $150.65 million, with estimates ranging from $148.50 million to $152.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $33.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.95 million.

BTRS has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on BTRS in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised BTRS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BTRS in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of BTRS stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.79. BTRS has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 0.32.

In other BTRS news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 3,151,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $36,971,728.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $49,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,438.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,710,812 shares of company stock valued at $43,547,374 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTRS. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,739,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in BTRS during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,541,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BTRS in the 1st quarter worth $46,714,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of BTRS in the first quarter valued at about $40,787,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of BTRS in the first quarter worth about $36,175,000. 55.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

