$36.96 Million in Sales Expected for Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) will report $36.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.51 million. Greenlane posted sales of $32.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full year sales of $156.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $155.93 million to $156.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $205.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $34.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.02 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 10.35%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, CFO William E. Mote, Jr. sold 21,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $85,301.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,447.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $155,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,868 shares in the company, valued at $677,205.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,033 shares of company stock worth $726,527 in the last 90 days. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNLN. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Greenlane by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Greenlane by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its position in Greenlane by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 407,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Greenlane by 3.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Greenlane by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. 6.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNLN opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.93. Greenlane has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73. The company has a market capitalization of $318.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc sells cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South America. The company provides vaporizers, liquid nicotine, storage solutions, pipes, apparel lines, and consumption accessories, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

