3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 311.50 ($4.07). 3i Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 310.50 ($4.06), with a volume of 444,406 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.77 billion and a PE ratio of 13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 35.54 and a current ratio of 45.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 302.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a GBX 4.90 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. 3i Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

