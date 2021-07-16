400,000 Shares in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU) Purchased by TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVSAU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000.

Shares of NVSAU traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.04. 9,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,683. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

