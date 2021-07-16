401,462 Shares in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU) Bought by TIG Advisors LLC

TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 401,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,055,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COLIU. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colicity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Colicity in the first quarter worth approximately $2,611,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colicity during the 1st quarter worth $390,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Colicity during the 1st quarter valued at $11,976,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colicity in the 1st quarter valued at $758,000.

Colicity stock remained flat at $$10.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 100,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,536. Colicity Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

