$408.55 Million in Sales Expected for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) to post sales of $408.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $402.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $415.00 million. AdvanSix reported sales of $233.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. AdvanSix had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $376.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.55 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,637,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,385,000 after purchasing an additional 308,615 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the first quarter worth about $362,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the first quarter worth about $4,887,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 4.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 81.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 16,657 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ASIX opened at $30.28 on Friday. AdvanSix has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $33.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $849.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.81.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

