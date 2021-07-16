465,777 Shares in Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 465,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.76% of Energous at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Energous by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Energous by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 22,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Energous by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Energous by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Energous by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 10,468 shares in the last quarter. 13.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WATT shares. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Energous from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 20,430 shares of Energous stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $51,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 21,570 shares of Energous stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $58,454.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 280,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,065.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,948 shares of company stock worth $304,045. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WATT opened at $2.51 on Friday. Energous Co. has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $7.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73. The company has a market cap of $155.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 3.30.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Energous had a negative net margin of 7,727.74% and a negative return on equity of 95.97%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Equities analysts expect that Energous Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

