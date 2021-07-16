484,348 Shares in Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU) Acquired by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 484,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,810,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moringa Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moringa Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Moringa Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Moringa Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $397,000.

Get Moringa Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS MACAU opened at $10.01 on Friday. Moringa Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98.

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MACAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Moringa Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moringa Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.