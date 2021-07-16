54,670 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Purchased by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 54,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,293,000. United Parcel Service accounts for about 0.8% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,041.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 178,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,014,000 after buying an additional 162,612 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,764,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,179,000 after purchasing an additional 202,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.86. 1,663,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,931,175. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.06 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The firm has a market cap of $185.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.04.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.92.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

