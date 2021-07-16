5,534 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Acquired by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,534 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000. Visa comprises 1.0% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Visa by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.07. 139,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,901,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $248.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.94. The company has a market capitalization of $483.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.92.

In other Visa news, CFO Rajat Taneja sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total value of $227,001.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,347 shares of company stock worth $28,363,502. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

