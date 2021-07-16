57,559 Shares in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Purchased by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 57,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,567,000. Prana Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of American Financial Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $73,883,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $605,000. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,868,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,604,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $753,583,000 after buying an additional 193,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,572,000 after buying an additional 155,117 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,914,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 86,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total transaction of $11,207,656.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,459,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,134 shares of company stock worth $27,184,645. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,041. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $58.86 and a one year high of $141.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. American Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

