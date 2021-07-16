5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.21.

VNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Laurentian dropped their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price target on 5N Plus to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of TSE:VNP opened at C$2.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$225.53 million and a P/E ratio of 76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.52, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.01. 5N Plus has a 1 year low of C$1.51 and a 1 year high of C$5.01.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$59.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$60.23 million. Research analysts predict that 5N Plus will post 0.1605776 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 5N Plus news, Director Luc Bertrand acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.90 per share, with a total value of C$290,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,742,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,052,670. Also, Senior Officer Nicholas Audet sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.81, for a total transaction of C$112,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$210,675. Insiders have bought 169,300 shares of company stock valued at $488,697 over the last quarter.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

