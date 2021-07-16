6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SXQG) Stock Price Down 0.7%

6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SXQG) dropped 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.59 and last traded at $25.66. Approximately 4,520 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 8,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.83.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.87.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.