62,667 Shares in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Bought by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 62,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OCDX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.82.

Shares of NASDAQ OCDX opened at $20.50 on Friday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.08.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

