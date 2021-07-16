737,459 Shares in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Purchased by Samsara BioCapital LLC

Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 737,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,270,000. Bolt Biotherapeutics makes up approximately 4.5% of Samsara BioCapital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Samsara BioCapital LLC owned approximately 2.03% of Bolt Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

BOLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

NASDAQ BOLT traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,725. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.41 million and a PE ratio of -0.60. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $43.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 22.58 and a current ratio of 22.58.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.22). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

