797,844 Shares in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 797,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.62% of NGL Energy Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 37.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, EVP John Ciolek bought 30,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 242,264 shares in the company, valued at $542,671.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.30.

Shares of NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.35. NGL Energy Partners LP has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.89) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil and liquids logistics, and water solution businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

