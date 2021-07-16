888 (LON:888) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

888 Holdings plc (LON:888) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 379.40 ($4.96). 888 shares last traded at GBX 367 ($4.79), with a volume of 1,686,210 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on 888 shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of 888 to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of 888 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 445.83 ($5.82).

Get 888 alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 391.47. The stock has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 166.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92.

In other 888 news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn acquired 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 385 ($5.03) per share, with a total value of £100,100 ($130,781.29).

888 Company Profile (LON:888)

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.